Former President Donald Trump and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) have significant leads over their opponents in Tennessee in hypothetical 2024 general election match-ups, according to a Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll conducted for Blackburn’s campaign.

A polling memo shared by Blackburn’s campaign shows that 58 percent of likely general election voters in Tennessee would support Trump in a race against President Joe Biden. Biden sits 23 points behind Trump at 35 percent, with another 7 percent undecided.

Of the respondents, 51 percent say they are “definitely” voting for Trump, while 7 percent say they “probably” would. Conversely, 31 percent would “definitely” vote for Biden, and 4 percent “probably” would.

Trump won the state with nearly 61 percent support in 2020, while Biden took 38 percent of the vote.

Blackburn leads State Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-90) by similar margins. Blackburn holds 56 percent support among the electorate, with 46 percent saying they “definitely” vote for her reelection and 10 percent saying they “probably” would.

Johnson sits 20 points back with 36 percent support in the hypothetical match-up. This includes 30 percent who would “definitely’ support her and six percent who “probably” would.

“It would take a gargantuan effort from Johnson to even have a chance to knock off the popular incumbent,” the polling outfit wrote in a memo to Blackburn’s campaign.

Johnson was nearly expelled from the Tennessee State House after she and two other Democrats staged a protest on the state floor chamber over gun violence. The state legislature held a vote to expel her, but she kept her seat by one vote.

WATCH: Protesters Greet Rep. Gloria Johnson

In 2018, Blackburn garnered nearly 55 percent of the vote on her way to a victory over former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D-TN), who had almost 44 percent.

Fabrizio, Lee & Associates sampled 800 likely general election voters between October 15-18 via phone and web. Of the respondents, 42 percent were Republicans, 30 percent were Democrats, and 24 percent were independents.