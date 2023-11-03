2024 Memo: Joe Biden to Campaign on Donald Trump’s Policies  

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

President Joe Biden intends to campaign on policies championed by former President Donald Trump, a Biden campaign memo released Friday shows.

The campaign memo signals a recognition by Biden that Trump’s domestic policies are winning solutions for challenges facing the American worker.

The memo states Biden will advocate for “protecting Social Security and Medicare,” “making the economy work for the middle class,” and implementing an insulin cap.

During the Trump administration, Trump protected Social Security and Medicare. He continually promises to do so again if reelected.

Then-President Donald Trump sits at a table to sign an executive order concerning Medicare during an event at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2019, in The Villages, Florida (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

Trump advocated economic policies for the middle class, including trade protectionism, immigration restrictions, and deregulation of American energy.

The former president also implemented a program to cap insulin at $35 per month, a policy the Biden memo hyped with polling.

“This will be a very close general election – with a year until November 5, 2024, the fundamentals of this race show our campaign is in a strong position to win,” Joe Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, said in the memo.

“This early testing with our core constituencies and persuadable targets has found that the policies of the Biden-Harris administration remain popular, and that learning more about these administration accomplishments is effective in persuading key voters,” the memo said.

The memo comes as the Biden campaign tries to orient itself, with the 2024 election just over one year away. October was a tough month for the president. His job approval rating trended down in October among likely voters, a Thursday Rasmussen poll found, confirming a rash of negative polling for the 82-year-old president.

A Gallup poll published last week found Biden’s approval rating sank 11 percentage points among Democrats in just over one month. In addition, a Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) survey marked his favorability among Americans at a four-year low.

The polling appears to reflect a prolonged string of problems for the president. Inflation remains a significant worry, along with increased gas prices and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, all while migrants invade the United States’ southern border.

US President Joe Biden speak about the economy and inflation from the deck of the USS Iowa at the Port of Los Angeles on June 10, 2022. - US inflation surged to a new four-decade high in May, defying hopes that price pressures had peaked and deepening President Joe Biden's political troubles as Americans struggle to meet the cost of essentials like food and gas. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden speaks about the economy and inflation from the deck of the USS Iowa at the Port of Los Angeles (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images).

The House impeachment inquiry provided direct financial links between Joe Biden and his family’s business. Evidence that the impeachment inquiry found against the president is growing. The evidence is here and here.

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Biden is in Kiawah Island with his family on vacation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

