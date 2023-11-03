President Joe Biden intends to campaign on policies championed by former President Donald Trump, a Biden campaign memo released Friday shows.

The campaign memo signals a recognition by Biden that Trump’s domestic policies are winning solutions for challenges facing the American worker.

The memo states Biden will advocate for “protecting Social Security and Medicare,” “making the economy work for the middle class,” and implementing an insulin cap.

During the Trump administration, Trump protected Social Security and Medicare. He continually promises to do so again if reelected.

Trump advocated economic policies for the middle class, including trade protectionism, immigration restrictions, and deregulation of American energy.

The former president also implemented a program to cap insulin at $35 per month, a policy the Biden memo hyped with polling.

“This will be a very close general election – with a year until November 5, 2024, the fundamentals of this race show our campaign is in a strong position to win,” Joe Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, said in the memo.

“This early testing with our core constituencies and persuadable targets has found that the policies of the Biden-Harris administration remain popular, and that learning more about these administration accomplishments is effective in persuading key voters,” the memo said.

The memo comes as the Biden campaign tries to orient itself, with the 2024 election just over one year away. October was a tough month for the president. His job approval rating trended down in October among likely voters, a Thursday Rasmussen poll found, confirming a rash of negative polling for the 82-year-old president.

A Gallup poll published last week found Biden’s approval rating sank 11 percentage points among Democrats in just over one month. In addition, a Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) survey marked his favorability among Americans at a four-year low.

The polling appears to reflect a prolonged string of problems for the president. Inflation remains a significant worry, along with increased gas prices and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, all while migrants invade the United States’ southern border.

The House impeachment inquiry provided direct financial links between Joe Biden and his family’s business. Evidence that the impeachment inquiry found against the president is growing. The evidence is here and here.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.