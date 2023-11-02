Joe Biden’s Job Approval Rating Trends Down in Last 30 Days

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating trended down in October among likely voters, a Thursday Rasmussen poll found.

The polling reinforces previous surveys that indicated Joe Biden’s approval rating plunged after the Hamas terror attacks against Israel on October 7.

Joe Biden’s approval rating ended October at 45 percent, dropping two points from September.

Fifty-four percent of likely voters disapproved of Joe Biden’s job performance, an increase of three points in just one month, Rasmussen recounted:

Biden’s approval was in the low 40s through the first part of 2022, but rose after the midterm elections and the State of the Union address. During 2021, Biden’s first year in office, his approval hit a high of 52% in May of that year, but dropped significantly after the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Joe Biden’s 45 percent approval rating is two points lower than former President Donald Trump’s approval rating in his final month in office, the poll found:

Donald Trump’s monthly approval ran from a high of 51% in February 2017, his first full month in the White House, to a low of 42% in August 2017. In December 2020, his final full month in office, Trump earned a monthly job approval of 47%. Fifty-one percent (51%) disapproved.

The poll sampled 7,000 likely voters and has a one point margin of error.

The Rasmussen poll is the latest in a rash of negative polls for the president.

A Gallup poll published last week found Joe Biden’s approval rating sank eleven percentage points among Democrats in just over one month. In addition, a Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) survey marked Joe Biden’s favorability among Americans at a four-year low.

Biden suffered a string of setbacks and scandals in the last 30 days. Inflation remains a significant worry, along with increased gas prices and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, all while migrants invade the United States southern border.

The House impeachment inquiry provided direct financial links between his family’s business and Joe Biden. Evidence found by the impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden is growing. The evidence is here and here.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.