GOP Primary Poll: Donald Trump Boasts 26-Point Lead in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump is boasting a 26-point lead in the Iowa Republican caucus, a Trafalgar Group survey released Monday found.

The survey asked 1,084 likely GOP presidential caucus voters who they would support in the caucus if it were held tomorrow.

As has been consistent in survey after survey, Trump stands as the clear frontrunner, leading the pack of GOP hopefuls with 43.8 percent support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falls to a distant second, roughly 26 points behind with 17.5 percent support. Further, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley virtually ties DeSantis for second place, garnering 15.1 percent support — a 2.4 percent difference, which comes within the survey’s ± 2.9 percent margin of error.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott comes in fourth place with 8.6 percent support, followed by anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who both garner 4.5 percent support each. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum sees 4.1 percent support, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson sees 0.3 percent support.

📊 2024 Iowa Republican Caucus Trump 44% (-5)

DeSantis 18% (+2)

Haley 15% (+7)

Scott 9% (+2)

Ramaswamy 5% (-2)

Christie 5% (+3)

Burgum 4% (=) [Change vs September 18] Trafalgar (B) | 1,084 LV | 11/3-5 | ±2.9%https://t.co/HEsqR4AHl9 pic.twitter.com/lfALisenbH — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 6, 2023

The survey was taken November 3-5, 2023, and coincides with the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa poll, which tells a similar story with Trump leading the pack by 27 points and DeSantis and Haley tying for second place in the Hawkeye State.

As Breitbart News reported:

The survey was taken October 22-26, 2023, prior to former Vice President Mike Pence dropping out of the race. Nevertheless, Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential primary hopefuls with 43 percent among likely Republican caucusgoers. That reflects a one-point increase since August. Both Haley and DeSantis tie for second place, coming 27 points behind Trump, with 16 percent support each. That reflects a three-point decrease for DeSantis since August but a major positive shift for Haley, as it reflects a ten-point increase in that same timeframe.

The surveys also come ahead of Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds formally endorsing DeSantis — an announcement she is expected to make during a rally in Des Moines on Monday.

BIG NEWS! Gov. @KimReynoldsIA will be joining @RonDeSantis at his rally in Des Moines TOMORROW NIGHT! Get your tickets now to cheer on DeSantis before the next debate. Doors open at 5pm! RSVP HERE: https://t.co/Ro8YZW03Cm pic.twitter.com/N4b6A9ZdGW — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 5, 2023

The rally is expected to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET and comes two days ahead of the third GOP debate, taking place in Miami on Wednesday as Trump’s challengers hope to generate momentum as the primaries draw closer.