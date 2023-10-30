Former President Donald Trump is the runaway frontrunner in the Iowa caucus, as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley climbs to second place, tying with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — the latter of whom has been making his way through the Hawkeye State on a 99-county tour — the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll found.

The survey was taken October 22-26, 2023, prior to former Vice President Mike Pence dropping out of the race. Nevertheless, Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential primary hopefuls with 43 percent among likely Republican caucusgoers. That reflects a one-point increase since August.

Both Haley and DeSantis tie for second place, coming 27 points behind Trump, with 16 percent support each. That reflects a three-point decrease for DeSantis since August but a major positive shift for Haley, as it reflects a ten-point increase in that same timeframe.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott follows one point behind, (seven percent), followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (four percent), Vivek Ramaswamy (four percent), North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (three percent), and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (one percent):

The survey was taken among 404 likely Republican caucusgoers and has a +/- 4.9 percent margin of error. Notably, the survey was fielded days ahead of Pence formally dropping out of the race. The former vice president did so over the weekend at the annual leadership summit of the Republican Jewish Coalition.

“To the American people, I say: This is not my time, but it is still your time,” he told the crowd.

WATCH — Mike Pence Drops out of 2024 Race at Republican Jewish Coalition

C-SPAN

The survey comes as DeSantis has continued to make his way through Iowa. The governor’s campaign believes it has Trump on “defense” in the Hawkeye State, but polls continue to suggest otherwise. Trump, meanwhile, has not taken seriously the DeSantis campaign’s assertions.

“No crowds for Ron DeSanctimonious. He’s like a wounded bird falling from the sky!” Trump exclaimed on Sunday.

Over the weekend, the Trump campaign touted the endorsement of Dr. Ben Carson as well as over 100 Iowa faith leaders, as Trump spoke in Sioux City.

The press release quoted several individuals who endorsed Trump, including Brad Sherman, an Iowa state representative and pastor.

“We are in a war, spiritually and politically, for the survival of our nation. I did not hesitate to endorse Donald J. Trump for President because he has proven that he has the resolve and the backbone needed to end the deep state and drain the swamp,” he said.

“This is why the globalists are terrified of him. I have to laugh when I hear other candidates claim to be the candidate that the left fears the most,” he added.

The Iowa Republican caucus will take place on January 15, 2024.