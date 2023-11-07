President Joe Biden’s popularity among Americans plummeted to the lowest rating since April, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found Tuesday, renewing Democrat fears about his chances of winning reelection in 2024.

Only 39 percent of Americans approved of Biden’s job performance in November, dropping below previous marks:

October: 40 percent

September: 42 percent

April: 39 percent

“Biden’s public approval rating has held below 50% since August 2021, and this month’s rating was close to the lowest levels of his presidency – 36% – seen in mid-2022,” according to Reuters’ polling.

The poll showed Americans ranked Joe Biden’s sluggish economy as their number one concern, followed by soaring crime rates and escalating wars:

Economy: 20 percent Crime: 9 percent War and Foreign Conflicts: 8 percent Global Warming: 7 percent

The poll sampled 1,019 Americans from November 2-4, 2023, with about a ± three-percentage-point margin of error.

With the 2024 election about one year away, the survey represents warning signs for Democrat chances of retaining control of the White House and Senate. It also echoes previous terrible polling for the president:

New York Times/Siena College polling showed Trump leading Biden in five of the six battleground states. It also revealed Biden has a growing problem with retaining the support of black and Hispanic voters.

in five of the six battleground states. It also revealed Biden has a growing problem with retaining the support of black and Hispanic voters. CBS News/YouGov found 73 percent say Biden’s America is going badly, an increase of eight points in just ten months.

say Biden’s America is going badly, an increase of eight points in just ten months. Rasmussen found Biden’s approval rating ended October at 45 percent , dropping two points from September.

, dropping two points from September. Gallup found that Joe Biden’s approval rating sank eleven percentage points among Democrats in just over one month.

points among Democrats in just over one month. A Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) survey marked Joe Biden’s favorability among Americans at a four-year low.

Biden has suffered several setbacks and scandals in the last 30 days. Inflation remains a significant worry, along with increased gas prices and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, all while migrants invade the United States’ southern border.

The House impeachment inquiry also provided direct financial links between the Biden family business and Joe Biden. Evidence found by the impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden is growing. The evidence is here and here.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.