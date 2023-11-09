RNC Teaming Up with Megyn Kelly for Fourth GOP Debate

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is teaming up with The Megyn Kelly Show, the Washington Free Beacon, and Rumble for the fourth Republican primary debate on December 6.

The RNC announced details of the fourth debate the morning following the third debate, the latter of which took place in Miami, Florida. The fourth debate will come less than a month after the third and will be held in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on December 6, 2023.

There will be three moderators — Megyn Kelly of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Elizabeth Vargas of NewsNation, and Eliana Johnson of the Washington Free Beacon.

Kelly, who has experience with viral moments in presidential debates, teased that this will be “the margarita of debates — spicy, fun, and somewhat intoxicating.”

“Looking forward to it,” she said, according to the press release.

Johnson said:

[The Washington Free Beacon is] excited to partner with The Megyn Kelly Show and NewsNation to offer the candidates a debate platform outside of the mainstream media echo chamber and to give Republican primary voters a debate where conservative ideas and values will be the terrain and not the target.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel — who has faced calls to resign in recent days — also expressed excitement.

“With less than a year out from Election Day 2024, the fourth debate stage will showcase our winning Republican agenda against Biden’s record of failure,” she said.

The announcement comes as McDaniel faces increased calls to resign over the GOP’s lackluster performance in some of Tuesday’s elections — particularly in Kentucky and Virginia.

Vivek Ramaswamy is among those who have publicly called for McDaniel’s resignation, giving her the opportunity to do so during Wednesday’s debate.

“I am upset about what happened last night,” he said of Tuesday’s elections. “We’ve become a party of losers. At the end of the day, there is a cancer in the Republican establishment.”

“Since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost in 2018, 2020, 2022. No red wave ever came. We got trounced last night in 2023. And I think that we have to have accountability in our party,” he said, ultimately calling on her to resign.

“For that matter, Ronna, if you want to come on stage tonight, you want to look the GOP voters in the eye and tell them you resign, I will turn over my, yield my time to you, and frankly look, the people are cheering for losing in the Republican Party,” Ramaswamy challenged.

WATCH — Vivek Slams RNC for Picking NBC for Debate, Calls for McDaniel’s Resignation: “Party of Losers”

