Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Ohio

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in Ohio, Ohio Northern University’s Northern Poll shows.

The survey shows Trump as the “clear choice” among Ohio Republicans, leading the primary pack with 64 percent support. According to the poll, only six percent say it is likely they would support another individual, but no one else comes remotely close, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy come far behind, at ten percent and nine percent, respectively.

The survey also examined a head-to-head matchup between Trump and Biden and found Trump leading by five percentage points — 45 percent to Biden’s 40 percent. In that scenario, ten percent remained undecided, more than enough to swing the race in either direction.

The survey then examined the race with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the mix and found his inclusion actually helping Trump, as the GOP frontrunner’s lead expanded to seven points over Biden instead of five, 42 percent to 35 percent. Kennedy garnered 11 percent support, followed by ten percent who still remained undecided.

2024 Ohio GE: Trump 45% (+5)

Biden 40%

.

Biden 41% (+3)

DeSantis 38%

.

Biden 36% (+2)

Haley 34%

.

Biden 38%

Pence 38% Ohio Northern University, 668 RV, 10/16-19https://t.co/saKuUNaCYd https://t.co/m81q4wrvGe — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 2, 2023

The survey was taken October 16-19, 2023, among 668 registered Ohio voters with a ± 3.8 percent margin of error. It coincides with the release of a Quinnipiac Poll showcasing Kennedy’s impact on the presidential race.

That survey shows Trump and Biden virtually tied in a head-to-head matchup, at 46 percent and 47 percent, respectively. However, the one-point gap grows in Biden’s favor rather than Trump’s when Kennedy is thrown into the mix, as the 80-year-old leads with 39 percent support, followed by 36 percent for Trump and 22 percent for Kennedy.

The Northern Poll is not the only recent survey showing strong support for Trump in key swing states, as an October Emerson College poll shows Trump leading Biden in Pennsylvania by nine points, and a November New York Times survey shows Trump leading Biden in five of six swing states, including Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Arizona.