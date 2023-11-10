Poll: Voters Trust Donald Trump over Joe Biden on 10 Key Issues

Voters trust former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden on ten key issues heading into the 2024 election cycle, a Morning-Consult/Bloomberg poll found Friday.

The polling suggests Biden’s leadership on major policy issues failed to resonate with voters, which could negatively impact his reelection hopes.

Trump leads Biden among ten top issues:

Economy. Trump 50 percent, Biden 34 percent Infrastructure: Trump 42 percent, Biden 39 percent Housing: Trump 39 percent, Biden 38 percent Crime: Trump 45 percent, Biden 33 percent Immigration: Trump 50 percent, Biden 33 percent U.S.-China Relations: Trump 46 percent, Biden 34 percent Guns: Trump 42 percent, Biden 36 percent Labor and Unions: Trump 40 percent, Biden 39 percent Russia-Ukraine War: Trump 45 percent, Biden 34 percent Israel-Hamas War: Trump 43 percent, Biden 33 percent

Voters weighted their three top issues, two of which Trump polled over Biden:

Economy: 40 percent Immigration: 12 percent Democracy: 8 percent

The poll also found Trump leading Biden by four points when respondents were asked for whom would they vote out of four candidates on a hypothetical ballot:

Trump: 40 percent

Biden: 36 percent

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 11 percent

Cornel West: 1 percent

If voters were only given two candidates on the ballot, Trump still led by four points:

Trump : 46 percent

: Biden: 42 percent

The poll sampled 800 registered voters from October 30 – November 5 and has a 3-point margin of error.

The poll comes after a rash of poor polls for the president. A majority of voters said there is no chance they would vote for Biden in 2024, a recent CNN poll found, increasing fear among Democrats that swing voters ignore the president’s talking points.

51 percent said there was “no chance” of voting for Biden.

said there was “no chance” of voting for Biden. 45 percent said they were a Biden voter.

said they were a Biden voter. Only 4 percent labeled themselves as a “potential” Biden voter.

In contrast, voters gave former President Donald Trump better marks, suggesting neither candidate has much room for growth:

Only 48 percent said there is “no chance” of voting for Trump

said there is “no chance” of voting for Trump 49 percent said they were a Trump voter

said they were a Trump voter 2 percent labeled themselves a “potential” Trump voter.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.