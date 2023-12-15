Former President Donald Trump on Friday morning dubbed former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) a “Sloppy RINO Dog” who is disliked by New Hampshire voters, while the 45th president’s campaign also mocked the latest ad from the former governor’s campaign.

Trump took to Truth Social to recount Christie’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, which ended after that year’s New Hampshire primary, and contend that New Hampshire voters do not like Christie.

AUDIO — Christie: Second Trump Administration Likely to Be Staffed by “Deranged Sycophants”:

“Sloppy Chris Christie did so poorly in the Great State of New Hampshire in 2016 that immediately after the votes were counted, he dropped out and endorsed me,” the 45th president wrote in a post.

In the second nominating contest of 2016, Trump took the lion’s share of the vote with 35.2 percent, placing him nearly 20 points ahead of his nearest competitor, former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH). Christie finished sixth with 7.4 percent.

“New Hampshire doesn’t like that Sloppy RINO Dog, and they don’t like Ron, who is in 5th place, either. MAGA!” Trump added.

The RealClearPolitics polling average in New Hampshire shows Trump comfortably leading the field with 44.3 percent of support as of Friday morning. He sits 25.6 percentage points ahead of former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) at 18.7 percent. From there, Christie is in third place with 13 percent, followed by DeSantis at 9 percent and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 8.7 percent.

RELATED VIDEO — Christie: Ramaswamy Is a “Jackass” — I’ve Had Enough of His “Smart-Ass Harvard Mouth”:

While Christie is in third place in New Hampshire, he has severe favorability problems in national polls. A YouGov/Economist survey conducted December 9-12 shows that Christie’s favorability rating pings at 22 percent among Republicans, while 62 percent of the 419 Republicans sampled say he is unfavorable — putting him 40 points underwater.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Trump’s campaign also took a dig at Christie over the former governor’s latest advertisement, which includes a clip from the last debate where Christie said Trump “is unfit” for office.

Even Chris Christie’s campaign team knows he’s out of shape! pic.twitter.com/H9Etc2vv9x — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 15, 2023

The only way to win this race is by taking on @realDonaldTrump directly. I’m the only one who is. Donald Trump is unfit for office. pic.twitter.com/qyNmQUKofv — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) December 15, 2023

The Trump War Room X account took a screengrab from the ad, showing Christie on the debate stage with the closed captioning reading, “He is unfit.”

“Even Chris Christie’s campaign team knows he’s out of shape!” The Trump War Room wrote.