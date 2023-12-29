Former President Donald Trump boasts majority support in the Republican primary race, as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley overtakes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place among likely GOP primary voters, a recent Rasmussen Reports survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “If the Republican presidential primary were held today, which of the following candidates would you vote for?”

Trump leads with majority support, 51 percent, in the race among likely GOP primary voters. Haley emerges in second place with 13 percent support, surpassing DeSantis, who tied with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Both drop to the single digits with nine percent support each. One percent choose anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and 16 percent remain unsure.

Among Republicans only — no independents or Democrats who are planning to vote in the GOP primary — Trump’s lead grows to 69 percent support, while Haley and DeSantis tie for second place with nine percent support each. In that scenario, Christie sees six percent support, but Ramaswamy still sees one.

Among independents, specifically, Trump sees a plurality of support — 40 percent. Haley follows with 20 percent, Christie comes in third with 11 percent, and DeSantis falls to fourth place with nine percent support.

More via Rasmussen Reports:

Among self-identified conservative voters, Trump leads with 67%, followed by DeSantis (11%) and Haley (10%). Among liberals who say it’s at least somewhat likely they would vote in their state’s Republican primary, Christie leads with 24%, followed by Haley (13%). Moderates are split between Trump (27%), Haley (24%) and Christie (19%). … Christie would be the biggest beneficiary of a “spoiler” factor in the GOP primaries, favored by President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters. Among voters who Strongly Approve of Biden’s job performance as president, and who also say they’re at least somewhat likely to vote in their state’s Republican primary, Christie is the leading candidate with 33%. By contrast, among GOP primary voters who Strongly Disapprove of Biden’s performance, 74% would vote for Trump and Christie’s support is zero.

The survey was taken December 19-21, 2023, among 1,161 likely voters. It has a ± three percent margin of error and comes as DeSantis’s support continues to trend down and morale dips, particularly following the drama with the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, which saw a string of departures before Christmas, including top PAC strategist Jeff Roe.

All the while, Never Back Down is reportedly pulling ads in the crucial early states of New Hampshire and Iowa — another startling sign of a campaign in collapse:

Meanwhile, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who continues to poll at one percent or less, recently announced the launch of his “Return to Normal” tour across Iowa, weeks ahead of the caucus: