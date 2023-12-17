Former President Donald Trump is dominating the Republican primary polls with 69 percent support, up seven points from November, a Fox News survey released Sunday revealed.

The Republican is the clear favorite among GOP voters, with his support having grown by a whopping 26 points since February.

Fewer than one third of Republican primary voters are backing all of Trump’s rivals combined, with 12 percent going to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, nine percent for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, five percent for businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, two percent for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and just one percent for former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Every Trump opponent besides Hutchison has lost support within the last month, the poll found.

Trump is also doing well in a hypothetical general election matchup against President Joe Biden, beating him by four points among survey respondents.

This figure is consistent with other national polls. The latest Reuters/Ipsos survey found Trump beating Biden by two points, and a recent Messenger/Harris poll gave him a seven-point lead.

However, Fox found that Haley is slightly ahead of Trump in the general election polls, hypothetically beating Biden by six points.

“DeSantis and Biden tie,” the Fox poll found. “As recently as August, Biden was narrowly ahead of all three of them.”

In the head-to-head match against Trump, the survey also revealed that 5 percent of Biden’s 2020 voters would defect to the Republican.

The poll, conducted from December 10-13 by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research for Fox News, interviewed 1,007 randomly selected registered voters nationwide, and has “a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points for all registered voters, and plus or minus 4.5 points for Democratic primary voters and 5 points for Republican primary voters.”