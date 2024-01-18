Cygnal Poll: Republicans Should ‘Tap into’ Voter Anger over Illegal Migration

Republican candidates should recognize that 70 percent of swing-voting independents “strongly” or “somewhat” favor the deportation of illegal migrants, according to a poll by Cygnal released Tuesday.

“This new national data shows just how voters view an unsecure border and the subsequent illegal immigration as a crisis, one that they believe is not being addressed by the Biden Administration,” said Brent Buchanan, president of the Cygnal polling firm. He continued:

Republican candidates at all levels would be wise to tap into this sentiment and contrast themselves with a sheepish bench of Democrats who have largely let the issue fester to a boiling point no locality can afford to further ignore because it’s impacting voters day-to-day lives.

The detailed results from the January 11-12 poll of 2,000 likely voters show that 61 percent of Republican supporters “strongly” support deportations.

RELATED VIDEO — Dem Sen. Bennet: Dems Have “Shifted Dramatically” Thanks to Migrant Busing, Border Chaos That’s Partially Biden’s Fault:

Forty percent of independents, and 21 percent of Democrats, blacks, and Biden’s 2020 voters “strongly” favor deportations.

The “strongly” opinions are more important than “somewhat” opinions because they are the most likely to determine how a person votes.

The survey showed that 50 percent of all Democrats favor deportations of illegals — 21 percent “strongly,” and 29 percent “somewhat.”

Many other polls show rising public opposition to legal and illegal migration amid President Joe Biden’s business-backed, easy-migration border policy.

The poll comes as Republican leaders in the Senate intensify their push to reach a border deal with Democrats, despite Democrats’ record of using legal and illegal methods to extract millions of poor and desperate migrants from poor countries. Many Democrats — and some Republicans — want the draft deal so they can minimize the visibility of Biden’s aggressive migration policy during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Support for deportations is weaker among some groups: Roughly 33 percent among women, 5 percent among women younger than 55, 34 percent among voters who vote in presidential elections, and 28 percent among “swing voters.” An additional 32 percent of “swing voters” say they “somewhat” support deportation.