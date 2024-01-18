Former President Donald Trump is towering over presidential primary challenger and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in New Hampshire, two surveys released days ahead of the Granite State’s primary found.

The first survey is a Saint Anselm poll, released Tuesday, that shows Trump with majority support, 52 percent, in New Hampshire’s Republican primary race. The former South Carolina governor comes in second place, down by 14 points with 38 percent support.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes in a distant third place, failing to even break double digits, with six percent support.

Haley holds an advantage among independents — 52 percent to Trump’s 37 percent — while Trump leads among Republicans with a 40-point advantage over Haley.

The survey ultimately concludes that Trump received a boost following his historic performance in the Iowa caucuses, moving from 45 percent support in early January to 52 percent — a positive movement of seven points.

Haley has also risen in the survey following the continual clearing of the field, moving from 31 percent support to 38 percent support in a week. DeSantis has remained stagnant at six percent.

The Saint Anselm poll was taken on January 16, 2024, among 1,398 likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters. It has a ± 2.6 percent margin of error:





A recent Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll tells a similar story, showing Trump leading Haley, again, by 14 points, garnering 50 percent to her 36 percent support. Once again, DeSantis comes in third with just six percent support.

According to NBC Boston, this survey affirms that Trump is “holding steady.”

That survey was taken from January 16 to 17, 2024, among 500 likely GOP primary voters with a ± 4.4 percent margin of error:

The results coincide with news of the DeSantis campaign moving most of its resources to South Carolina rather than New Hampshire days ahead of the Granite State’s primary.

Meanwhile, Trump blasted Haley during a speech in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Wednesday night, telling voters that she is “counting on Democrats and liberals to infiltrate your Republican Primary to put her over the top in this state — which is no surprise since her campaign is funded by Democrats.”

Haley’s backers, he added, are “pro-amnesty, pro-China, pro-open borders, pro-war, and pro-Biden.”

“So if you want a nominee who is endorsed by all the RINOs, globalists, Never Trumpers, and Crooked Joe Biden’s biggest donors, then Nikki Haley is your candidate,” Trump added.