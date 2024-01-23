Former President Donald Trump will cruise to victory in the Nevada caucuses next month as former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) is not competing in them.

Soon after Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary, and Haley — his lone remaining opponent for the Republican presidential nomination — made clear she would continue her campaign, Trump touted his forthcoming Nevada delegates in a post on Truth Social.

“WE JUST WON NEVADA!” he wrote.

As the New York Times noted, “A 2021 law requires Nevada to hold state-run presidential primaries, but the state G.O.P. has opted to host its own caucuses two days later. Only the caucus results will be used to allocate delegates.”

Haley chose to appear on the state’s primary ballot and will not partake in the February 8 caucuses, where all delegates will be at play.

Former 2024 candidates, like Vivek Ramaswamy and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), were to participate in the caucuses, CBS News previously documented, but both men have dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump. As he is the lone active candidate competing for delegates in Nevada, he will secure the state’s 26 delegates, barring an unforeseen circumstance.

Notably, Haley omitted Nevada from her defeat speech on Tuesday evening, stating that the South Carolina primary on February 24 was the next nominating contest.

“This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go, and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” she said after declaring Tuesday was a “great night.”

Trump was quick to chime in and remind Haley that she had already lost the Silver State.

“SHE JUST LOST NEVADA, WHICH IS UP NEXT!” he wrote.

In his victory remarks, Trump on national television accused Haley of “bullshit” in her losing speech, as Breitbart News noted.

Trump: You can’t let people get away with bullshit. And when I watched her in the fancy dress that probably wasn’t so fancy pic.twitter.com/OFvJwbNLq2 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2024

“I find in life you can’t let people get away with bullshit. You can’t, you just can’t do that,” Trump declared. “And when I watched her — the fancy dress that probably wasn’t so fancy — … I said, ‘what’s she doing? We won,’ and she did the same thing last week.”