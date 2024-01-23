A New Hampshire voter asked former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to marry him but quickly revealed that he is voting for former President Donald Trump, killing the jovial mood.

“But you know what? We have a lot on the line here. We really do. And you look at what’s happening in this election,” Haley said before a man drew her attention in the crowd, shouting, “Nikki! Will you marry me?”

“Are you gonna vote for me?” she said, as she laughed and pointed.

“I’m voting for Trump,” the man said, prompting boos from the crowd.

“Oh. Get out of here!” Haley said, gesturing the man away.



WATCH:

Someone at Nikki Haley’s event in New Hampshire just asked her if she would marry him— watch how angry and defeated she sounds after finding out it was a Trump supporter trolling her DUDE: "Nikki! Will you marry me?" HALEY: "Are you gonna vote for me?" DUDE: "I'm voting for… pic.twitter.com/HZFUBVLHa1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2024

The interaction comes as Haley finishes her New Hampshire blitz in hopes of besting Trump in the Granite State. Tuesday’s race is essentially a face-off, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race on Sunday, right before New Hampshire’s election day, jabbing Haley on the way out.

DeSantis began:

While I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear. I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge.

“He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican Guard of yesteryear — a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents,” DeSantis added, joining his former competitors — entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) — both of whom have endorsed Trump as well.

An InsiderAdvantage survey released following DeSantis’s decision to drop out of the race found Trump leading Haley in New Hampshire by 27 points: