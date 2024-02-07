Nolte: Polls Show Nikki Haley Faces Super Tuesday Wipeout

The latest polling shows former Gov. South Carolina Nikki Haley (R) is staring into the abyss of a Super Tuesday (and beyond) wipeout.

Already, Haley has lost Iowa and New Hampshire to former President Donald Trump by double-digit margins. Things got even more dire Tuesday when Haley literally lost to “None of These Candidates” by a margin of 63 to 31 points in the Nevada primary. This proved that Haley could not top the vote count even without Trump on the ballot (Trump chose to participate instead in Nevada’s February 8 caucus).

And there is no silver lining on the horizon.

On February 24 in South Carolina, Haley will again face Trump. But there, too, she is looking at an even more humiliating loss. South Carolina is her home state, and the latest poll has her losing 68 to 31 percent.

Faced with all these losses and reality, Haley still intends to remain in the race through Super Tuesday on March 5. Well, new polling of the eight largest Super Tuesday states shows Haley is only setting herself up for brutal losses…

Morning Consult polled 208 registered voters in each state between January 23 and February 5. The margin of error is ± three to seven percent:

Alabama: Trump: 87 / Haley 12 – Trump +75

Trump: 87 / Haley 12 – Trump +75 California: Trump: 83 / Haley 16 – Trump +67

Trump: 83 / Haley 16 – Trump +67 Massachusetts: Trump 69 / Haley 28 – Trump +41

Trump 69 / Haley 28 – Trump +41 North Carolina: Trump: 77 / Haley 23 – Trump +54

Trump: 77 / Haley 23 – Trump +54 Oklahoma: Trump: 88 / Haley: 11 – Trump +77

Trump: 88 / Haley: 11 – Trump +77 Tennessee: Trump: 81 / Haley: 18 – Trump +63

Trump: 81 / Haley: 18 – Trump +63 Texas: Trump: 84 / Haley: 15 – Trump +69

Trump: 84 / Haley: 15 – Trump +69 Virginia: Trump: 78 / Haley: 19 – Trump +59

Haley polls no higher than 28 points in eight vitally important states.

Here are the Trump/Haley numbers that Morning Consult found beyond the Super Tuesday states…

Arizona: 75/23 — Trump + 52

75/23 — Trump + 52 Florida: 85/14 – Trump +71

85/14 – Trump +71 Georgia: 73/17 – Trump +66

73/17 – Trump +66 Illinois: 78/20 – Trump +58

78/20 – Trump +58 Indiana: 80/20 – Trump +60

80/20 – Trump +60 Kentucky: 83/16 – Trump +67

83/16 – Trump +67 Louisiana: 91/9 – Trump +81

91/9 – Trump +81 Michigan: 79/19 – Trump +60

79/19 – Trump +60 Missouri: 86/12 – Trump +74

86/12 – Trump +74 New Jersey: 82/17 – Trump +65

82/17 – Trump +65 New York: 84/15 – Trump +69

84/15 – Trump +69 Ohio: 83/16 – Trump +67

83/16 – Trump +67 Pennsylvania: 81/17 – Trump +64

81/17 – Trump +64 Wisconsin: 76/23 – Trump +53

“The wealthy Republican donors who continue to bankroll Haley’s campaign appear to be just as well offsetting their cash on fire,” concludes the pollster. “The only thing left to do in this race is count the votes, which are sure to show Trump with a lot compared to Haley’s relatively few.”

Sure, it’s a small sample size, but with margins like this in Trump’s favor, even if the poll had a margin of error of 40 points, Trump wins every state. And don’t forget the margin of error could benefit Trump. He might win by even wider margins.

Unlike some Trump supporters, I have no issue with Haley staying in the race. The competition is good for the former president. At some point, though, Haley will have to look at her political future and decide when remaining in a futile campaign begins to damage and undermine her aspirations. No politician, especially one with presidential aspirations, can afford to look ridiculous. To that end, I will only say this: Even Walter Mondale won his home state.

