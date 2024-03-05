Biden Loses American Samoa Democrat Caucus in First Defeat of 2024

President Joe Biden lost the American Samoa Democrat caucus on Super Tuesday, denying the president a complete primary sweep of all states and territories.

Decision Desk HQ called the race at around 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

The territory is worth 11 Democrat delegates.

Biden lost to Democrat Jason Palmer, an entrepreneur and investor who previously worked with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, according to his campaign.

According to results provided by the Democratic Party in American Samoa, Jason Palmer has won the American Samoa Democratic Caucus. Follow results here: https://t.co/EN1rgvRznL pic.twitter.com/N5DFS3IJNn — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 6, 2024

Palmer reportedly qualified for 16 presidential ballots in states and territories, the campaign said.

American Samoa is an unincorporated territory of the United States located in the South Pacific Ocean.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.