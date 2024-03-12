Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden by 5 in North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in a two-way general election race in North Carolina, according to a poll released Monday.

The WRAL-Survey USA poll conducted from March 3-9 finds that 50 percent of the likely 598 likely voters sampled back Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election. Biden registers at 45 percent, and another 5 percent are undecided.

Trends detailed in WRAL’s broadcast report of the poll showcased Biden is struggling with men and voters under 50 years old, with double-digit deficits to his presumptive opponent among both demographics.

Trump has the support of 54 percent of the men who participated in the poll, while Biden earns 40 percent of the demographic. Exactly half of women respondents back Biden, while 46 percent prefer Trump.

Results among age demographics spell trouble for Biden as well. Voters under 50 support Trump over Biden at a clip of 54 percent to 42 percent. Five percent of the age demographic is undecided. Biden and Trump dead-locked at 47 percent among voters over 50, with 6 percent undecided.

Another positive indicator for Trump’s prospects in North Carolina in November is satisfaction levels across political affiliations of a Biden versus Trump match-up. Most Republicans, 58 percent, report they are “satisfied, ” indicating they like Trump and his odds in November, while 34 percent “wish [they] had other options.” Another eight percent are unsure.

The responses from Democrats and independents are strikingly different. Only 27 percent of Democrats are satisfied with Biden and Trump as choices. Two in three Democrats “wish they had other options,” as do over seven in ten independents. Just over one in four independents are satisfied with the presumptive nominees.

Meredith College Political Science professor David McLennan emphasized to WRAL just how “problematic” this is for the 81-year-old president regarding get-out-the-vote efforts.

“That’s really problematic in terms of trying to get your voters to come out this fall,” he said. “When you talk about a third of your own party’s voters are glad to have you, and two-thirds are not? I can’t remember a presidential candidate being in that situation in recent history.”

The poll also shows that Attorney General Josh Stein (D) leads Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) 44 percent to 42 percent, according to @IAPolls2022, a polling aggregator on X. Another 15 percent are undecided.