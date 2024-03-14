Democrats are reportedly preparing for battle with third-party and independent presidential candidates as the November election looms.

Individuals involved in the effort told NBC News that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is reportedly assembling a team to carry out the mission, the outlet reported Thursday.

The news comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) warned in January that Democrats should be concerned about third-party candidates, calling them “spoilers,” per Breitbart News.

The recent NBC article continued:

The DNC has hired veteran Democratic operative Lis Smith, best known for her work guiding the 2020 presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg, to help oversee an aggressive communications component of its strategy, which also includes opposition research and legal challenges. … The move comes as a coalition of outside groups — which includes Democratic and anti-Trump Republican organizations — stockpile money and work to stymie third parties.

The report noted that veteran DNC insiders, identified as Mary Beth Cahill and Ramsey Reid, are overseeing the effort.

Members of the group, dubbed Citizens to Save Our Republic, include several former and current government officials, along with Democrat and anti-Trump Republican operatives, the NBC report said.

In April 2023, a Rasmussen Reports survey found one-third of Democrats said it was at least somewhat likely they would cast their vote for a third-party candidate in 2024, Breitbart News reported.

“While the survey found that most, overall, have never voted for a third-party candidate and do not consider it likely that they would vote for a third-party candidate in 2024, it appears Democrats are more likely to consider that option,” the article said.

It is important to note that state polling reveals that former President Donald Trump leads or is tied with President Joe Biden (D) in six of the eight swing states considered battlegrounds in 2024, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

“Trump’s polling lead over Biden is due to the ongoing political realignment upending Biden’s 2024 intersectional coalition, Republican insiders told Breitbart News,” the outlet said.

“‘The swing states needed to win the White House are all coming back to Trump,’ Republican strategist Garrett Ventry told Breitbart News. ‘He is building a winning diverse coalition of working-class voters and minority voters,'” the article stated.