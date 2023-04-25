One-third of Democrats say it is at least somewhat likely they will vote for a third-party candidate in 2024, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found.

While the survey found that most, overall, have never voted for third party candidate and do not consider it likely that they would vote for a third-party candidate in 2024, it appears Democrats are more likely to consider that option.

When asked how likely it is that they will vote for a third-party candidate in 2024, 59 percent, overall, said it is at least not very likely. However, 35 percent of Democrats indicated it is likely, and of those, 15 percent said it is “very likely” that they will vote for a third-party candidate in the next presidential election. Twenty-nine percent of Republicans also indicated that it is likely they would vote for a third-party candidate, but of those, only 11 percent said it is “very likely.” Thirty percent of independents also said it is likely they will support a third-party candidate as well.

A plurality of those surveyed, 31 percent, concluded that a third-party presidential bid would hurt the Republican candidate, compared to 25 percent who said it would hurt the Democrat candidate. Another 24 percent believe it would make no difference, and 19 percent remain unsure.

Notably, a plurality of Democrats, 48 percent, believe a third-party candidate would hurt the Democrat candidate, while half of Republicans think it would hurt the GOP candidate. Independents are more divided, as 30 percent believe it would not make a difference, 30 percent are not sure, 27 percent believe it would hurt the Republican candidate, and 11 percent believe it would hurt the Democrat candidate.

According to Rasmussen Reports:

President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters are most likely to believe a third-party presidential challenger in 2024 would hurt Democrats. Among voters who Strongly Approve of Biden’s job performance as president, 41% think a third-party presidential candidate would take more votes away from the Democratic candidate. By contrast, among those who Strongly Disapprove of Biden’s performance, only 10% say a third-party challenger in 2024 would hurt Democrats more, while 38% think a third-party presidential candidate in 2024 would take more voters away from the Republican.

The survey comes on the heels of others showing Democrats not exactly excited about the prospect of a Biden 2024 presidential bid.

A recent Suffolk University/ USA Today poll actually found just under one-third of Biden 2020 voters undevoted to Biden in 2024. As Breitbart News reported:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the late U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy, holds the support of 14 percent of 2020 Biden voters. The number could climb in subsequent surveys as he officially launched his candidacy on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts, after the poll came out. Suffolk County Political Research Center Director David Peleologos told USA Today that “Kennedy, although a long shot at this point, starts in double digits and can’t be ignored.”