Biden Campaign Raised Record-Breaking $53 Million in February

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has broken a new record by raising $53 million in February — the most his campaign has brought in since its April 2023 launch.

By the end of the shortest month of the year, the Biden-Harris team said they raised more than $331 million in total, with a record $155 million in cash on hand. According to an ABC News report, the latter figure is the “highest total amassed by any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the cycle.”

The outlet clarified that the total amount hasn’t just been raised by the campaign alone, but by other Democrat establishments including the DNC and joint filing committees.

“We’re proud of the record-breaking fundraising machine we’ve built that is going toward reaching the voters about the stakes of this election — to expanding our footprint in the states, investing in paid media, and having our principals barnstorm the country,” said campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez in a statement.

“And we’re just getting started,” she continued. “The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher for the future of this country, and our historic fundraising operation is making sure every voter knows these stakes come November.”

The large numbers don’t even include the windfall of cash the Biden campaign saw in the day following the State of the Union address, which also broke a record.

In the 24 hours after Biden’s controversial speech, the campaign set a new single-day fundraising high of $10 million, Breitbart News reported.

The upcoming November election is set to be a rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump, who both secured their respective primary nominations last week.