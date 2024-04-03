Iran State Media: Pro-Hamas Fanatics Could Cost Joe Biden Election

The Iranian state propaganda outlet PressTV published a story Saturday, prominently featured on its homepage, warning President Joe Biden that he may lose the 2024 election if he does not embrace radical pro-Hamas voters.

The article cited an American journalist, Abayomi Azikiwe, who told PressTV that “Biden could very well lose his bid for re-election” if he does not shake off the “Genocide Joe” moniker and “halt arms shipments and impose sanctions against the Zionist regime [Israel].”

Biden and the Democrat party generally are facing significant pressure from the party’s far-left faction in response to the atrocities committed by Hamas, a genocidal Sunni terrorist organization, on October 7, in which the terrorists killed an estimated 1,200 people in an invasion of Israel that featured rampant acts of gang-rape, infanticide, and torture. The Israeli government organized a self-defense operation in response to the invasion, declaring war for the first time in half a century and targeting Hamas terrorist infrastructure in its stronghold of Gaza.

Pro-“Palestinian” organizations and associated leftists in America have accused Israel’s self-defense operation of targeting innocents in Gaza and orchestrating a “genocide.” In response to America’s position as Israel’s most prominent international ally, activists have branded Biden “Genocide Joe” for not overtly supporting Hamas’s goal to destroy the Israeli state. Genocidal chants such as “from the river to the sea/Palestine will be free,” calling for the elimination of the Jewish state, have featured prominently in violent mob protests in major U.S. cities. In areas with high numbers of Arab-American and Muslim voters, left-wing activists have called for Democrat voters not to support Biden in the party primary for the 2024 presidential election.

Biden has responded to the pressure by failing to support Israel at the United Nations and urging the Israeli government to limit its efforts against Hamas, causing strain with the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The overt tensions between Washington and Jerusalem have done little to placate the radical left at press time.

Azikiwe, the American journalist speaking to PressTV, told the Iranian state outlet on Saturday that “the genocidal intent of Tel Aviv has become obvious to tens of millions of people across the United States” and threatens Biden’s reelection prospects.

“Many university and college campuses are centers for Palestine solidarity efforts. The issue is being debated widely while US President Joe Biden has been labeled by many as ‘Genocide Joe’ for his refusal to halt arms shipments and impose sanctions against the Zionist regime,” Azikiwe was quoted as saying.

“Biden’s approval rating overall has significantly dropped largely due to Washington’s facilitation of the mass killings of Palestinians,” he continued. “Unless the current policy is changed rapidly, Biden could very well lose his bid for re-election.”

Azikiwe mentioned the movement among leftist Democrats to cast “uncommitted” ballots in primaries, weakening Biden in an election in which he is not facing a Republican opponent. President Donald Trump has staunchly supported Israel’s right to self-defense and, while president, implemented several measures to combat Hamas terrorism and support from patron state Iran, meaning a Trump victory would likely result in more unfavorable outcomes in the eyes of pro-Hamas voters.

The “uncommitted” movement made its largest impact in Michigan, one of the states most heavily populated with Muslim and Arab-American voters. Biden won the primary there in February, but over 20,000 people cast “uncommitted” ballots. Michigan became a hub for the “#AbandonBiden” campaign, which spread across Democrat populations in key states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and other swing states.

“Muslim Americans have come together finally to state in completely clear terms that the position of the Biden administration … is a red line for all Muslim Americans,” Hassan Abdel Salam, the leader of the #AbandonBiden National Coalition, said at the time.

“We’re going to mobilize and we’re going to expand the alliance of people who want to abandon Joe Biden because of his stance on the genocide in Gaza,” Michigan community leader Khalid Turaani declared. “We’re going to punish him by making them one term president.”

“In several US states, Democratic Party primary voters have cast ballots as ‘uncommitted.’ The votes in the ‘uncommitted’ column are more than enough to bring about a Biden defeat in November,” Azikiwe told PressTV. “Although the rhetoric of the White House has shifted, the same genocidal policy remains.”

Pressure for Biden to support Hamas terrorism against the Israeli state has not stopped as peaceful campaigns to promote voting against the president. Multiple “protests” against Biden have evolved into mob scenes since the October 7 attacks. In November, a mob attempted to storm the White House, vandalizing the gates of the presidential residents while shouting “Allahu akbar” and anti-Israel slogans.

An anti-Israel mob materialized outside of a luxury Biden fundraiser in Manhattan on Friday, chanting “Genocide Joe has got to go!” and “Fuck Joe Biden!”

The mob outraged former President Barack Obama, who attended the event and scolded the crowd, ordering, “You can’t just talk, you have to listen.”

The Israel-Hamas war prompted by the October 7 atrocities is one of Biden’s weakest issues among Democrats, the polling firm Gallup revealed in a survey published March 27. Less than half, 47 percent, of Democrats surveyed said they approved of Biden’s handling of the situation.

“Democrats’ widespread opposition to Israel’s actions underscores the difficulty of the issue for President Joe Biden among his most loyal supporters,” Gallup explained. “Some Democratic critics believe Biden has been too closely aligned with Israel by not taking stronger actions to promote a cease-fire and to assist Palestinian civilians caught in the war zone.”

