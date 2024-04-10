Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden by two points in North Carolina, according to a recent poll.

A poll conducted by Quinnipiac University between April 4 and 8, 2024, found that Trump had a slight advantage over Biden among North Carolina voters.

The poll, which surveyed around 1,401 self-identified registered voters, had a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points. Out of those surveyed, 48 percent said they would vote for Trump, while 46 percent said they would vote for Biden.

When asked who they would vote for if the choices also included Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a former Democrat who is running as an independent candidate for president in 2024, progressive activist and independent presidential candidate Cornel West, and Jill Stein, a Green Party presidential candidate, Trump led overwhelmingly.

Out of those surveyed, 41 percent said they would vote for Trump, 38 percent said they would vote for Biden, 12 percent said they would vote for Kennedy, and Stein and West each received three percent.

The poll from Quinnipiac University comes as several recent polls, including one conducted by Morning Consult, between April 5 and 7, 2024, have found that Trump has a slight advantage over Biden among voters.

In an NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist College national poll conducted between March 25 and March 28, 2024, Trump led Biden by two points among Millennials and Generation Z, with 51 percent expressing support for Trump and 49 percent expressing their support for Biden. Biden fared better with “baby boomers,” with 53 percent expressing support for Biden and 45 percent expressing support for Trump.