Data: Joe Biden Faces Serious Threat from Donald Trump Gaining Latino Voters 

Data shows that President Joe Biden faces a serious threat from Latino voters abandoning him in favor of former President Donald Trump.

“I need you badly,” Biden told Mexican restaurant patrons in March in Phoenix. “I need the help. You’re the reason why, in large part, I beat Donald Trump.”

Latino men are the reason why the “key” demographic is increasingly supporting Trump, the Hill’s Amie Parnes acknowledged Wednesday.

Biden’s support among Latinos shrunk by 12 points (53-41 percent) since he assumed office, Axios/Ipsos polling found in April. Trump’s support increased eight points during the same period to 32 percent.

In addition, Biden only holds 50 percent support among Latinos, while Trump’s support has grown to 41 percent, a high number for any Republican, a New York Times/Siena College poll found.

“Most noteworthy is that Biden has fallen,” Chris Jackson, senior vice president of public affairs at Ipsos, told the Hill. “And that’s the real story.”

Ipsos polling also found that among Latinos:

Trump gained 29 points on Biden since he assumed office in 2021 (53-24).

Biden only holds a three-point lead among those who intend to vote in November.

Trump holds a 22-point lead over Biden on who can handle the costly economy.

Trump also holds an 11-point lead on reducing soaring crime.

Despite Biden’s pleas, the trend might not be reversible. Ongoing political realignment is upending Biden’s 2024 intersectional coalition, Republican strategists told Breitbart News. Democrat inroads with black, Latino, and Asian voters deteriorated to the lowest point in 60 years, polling from Gallup, Siena College, and the Wall Street Journal recently revealed. Hispanic and black men could vote for Trump in proportions not seen in American politics since the 1950s. Percy Jones, a black restaurant manager who lives in Atlanta, said he remembers Trump’s time in office more warmly — especially regarding immigration. “He didn’t allow people who don’t live here to come in,” Jones told the Journal. “They are taking all of our jobs.” Trump appeared to spur the realignment in 2016, forcing the Republican Party to identify with working-class citizens instead of college-educated, upper-income, and big-business voters, according to Patrick Ruffini, the cofounder of Echelon Insights.

Biden’s failure to secure the southern border could be an underlying factor for Trump’s increased success among the black vote, Breitbart News’s Neil Munro reported:

Many of those Americans are already recognizing their gradual displacement by hard-working Latino migrants in local jobs, homes, communities, and elections. In March, for example, the black unemployment rate nudged up again to 6.4 percent as employers hired more of the southern migrants who are being bused northwards by Biden’s deputies and allies. NBCNewYork.com reported on April 5: “When accounting for gender, the unemployment rate for Black women aged 20 or older spiked to 5.6%, a big increase from the 4.4% rate in February. Black men’s jobless rates climbed slightly higher to 6.2% from 6.1%.” Federal data shows that average after-inflation household wages have stayed flat in Baltimore since Congress doubled immigration in 1990. The share of local adults with jobs has plummeted from just under 70 percent in 1990 to 65 percent in 2023. Baltimore City is 62 percent black, but the incoming Latino population is being welcomed by local employers and Democrats.

“Our coalition message to Black and Hispanic communities this election is simple,” the Trump campaign touted. “If you want strong borders, safe neighborhoods, rising wages, quality jobs, school choice and the return of the strongest economy in over 60 years, then vote for Donald J. Trump.”