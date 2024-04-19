Nolte: Poll — Donald Trump Voters 18 Percent More Excited than Joe Biden Voters

The latest polling shows that Republicans are 18 percent more excited about voting for former President Donald Trump than Democrats are about voting for President Joe Biden.

“Republicans have a major edge over Democrats in terms of voter excitement,” per Rasmussen Reports.

Overall, the poll “finds that 54% of Likely U.S. Voters say the choice between Biden and former President Donald Trump is one they’re genuinely excited about, while 39% say they’ll simply be voting for the lesser of two evils.”

“Voting for the lesser of two evils” is the American way.

When the poll drills down into party identification, Republicans enjoy a clear advantage. When asked if Trump and Biden are “a choice you are excited about,” 68 percent of Republicans say yes, while only 28 percent say no. Only 50 percent of Democrats said yes when asked the same question, compared to 45 percent who said no.

I should add that in this case, I’m interpreting those saying they will “simply be voting for the lesser of two evils” as a “not excited about their guy” or “no” vote.

The upcoming presidential election will undoubtedly be won or lost on voter turnout, which is why excitement levels are so important. One caveat to this poll is that Democrat excitement to vote against Trump might be much higher than GOP excitement to vote against Biden. Trump stirs up the Democrat base like no other public figure. They see him as Hitler, even though he’s not the one censoring speech, trying to jail his political opponents, or queering kids into little trans-stormtroopers.

Hate is a get-out-the-vote motivator, which is one of the reasons the corporate media have spent seven years and billions of dollars manufacturing hate against Trump. It’s not so much fear. No one really fears Trump. He’s already been president. We know what he will and won’t do. This is all about hate-hate-hate…

Something Trump controls is not ginning up hate against himself. So far, the Trump 2024 campaign has been much more disciplined than either 2016 or 2020. If Trump can retain that discipline, he can depress the hate turnout against him without denting those eager to turn out for him. One thing helping Trump is that he is not on Twitter. Another thing ironically helping Trump in this regard is that he’s forced to spend his days in New York’s Gestapo Court. The criminal trial is outrageous and un-American, but it’s better than having him out there holding massive rallies where he speaks for two hours and says something stupid that reminds a whole lot of voters why they hate him more than inflation.

Trump is at his best during these quick stops at a Chick-fil-A or a Harlem bodega. His charm, charisma, and ability to connect with the everyday person shines through in those encounters.

