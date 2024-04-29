Survey: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in National Polling

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in national polling, according to a University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab national survey, released Thursday.

The national survey of 745 likely voters found Trump with an edge over the Democrat incumbent, as 47 percent said they would support the former president compared to 45 percent who said they would back Biden — a difference of two percentage points. Four percent chose another candidate, and two percent said they would not vote.

While 91 percent of Republicans support Trump and 85 percent of Democrats support Biden — unsurprising figures — Trump leads Biden over independents nationally with 46 percent support to Biden’s 39 percent. That seven-point gap is larger than the former president’s two-point advantage across the board.

The survey also found that the top issues for voters are issues Trump happens to thrive on.

When asked, “When it comes to the Presidential election in November, what issue is most important in deciding who to vote for,” the economy and jobs emerged as the top issue, with 27 percent identifying it as the most important issue in deciding who to vote for.

Immigration and border control came in second place, with 11 percent identifying it as the most important issue. While abortion and women’s rights came in third place with ten percent, inflation and the cost of living — issues that coincide with the top issue of the economy — came in fourth place with eight percent choosing it as the top issue.

Notably, the economy and jobs emerged as the top issue for Republicans and independents — 36 percent and 31 percent, respectively — but abortion and women’s rights emerged as the top issue for Democrats — 18 percent.

The survey also gauged the enthusiasm for voting in the November election and found 66 percent identifying themselves as either “somewhat” or “very” enthusiastic, while 32 percent said they were “not at all enthusiastic.” Trump supporters are more enthusiastic than Biden voters as well, as 71 percent are either very or somewhat enthusiastic, compared to 58 percent of Biden supporters who said the same.

The survey was taken April 8-20, 2024, among 745 likely voters nationally. It has a ± 4.2 percent margin of error.