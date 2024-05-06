‘Great News’: RNC’s Establishment Election Integrity Lawyer Suddenly Resigns 

Charlie Spies (Committee-on House Administration)
Committee on House Administration
Wendell Husebø

Establishment lawyer Charlie Spies, who handled the election integrity portfolio at the Republican National Committee (RNC), suddenly resigned over the weekend, citing an alleged conflict of interest.

The resignation comes in the wake of mounting pressure behind the scenes for his ouster. Trump surrogates are already considering a few candidates, sources familiar with the resignation told Breitbart News.

Spies resigned as the committee’s chief election integrity lawyer after former President Donald Trump privately expressed anger over Spies’ hiring, sources said.

“Great news for the Republican Party. RINO lawyer Charlie Spies is out as Chief Counsel of the RNC. I wish him well!” Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday.

VANDALIA, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves at the end of a rally at the Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio. Trump is in Ohio campaigning for Republican candidates, including U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance, who faces U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) in tomorrow's general election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves at the end of a rally at the Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022, in Vandalia, Ohio (Drew Angerer/Getty Images).

The RNC hired Spies in March after Trump’s top lieutenants took over the committee, as presidential candidates typically do in election years.

Some America First conservatives did not trust Spies to protect the sanctity of American elections from the onslaught of aggressive Democrats, such as Marc Elias and Eric Holder, sources said, describing Spies as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Spies is beloved by the Republican establishment in Washington, DC. He previously directly or indirectly worked for establishment Republicans, such as former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). He also worked with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). 

“Charlie approached RNC Chief of Staff, Chris LaCivita, about potential time commitment conflicts and it was agreed that, while we appreciate and value Charlie’s expertise and professionalism, he cannot do this role full time and still maintain the obligations to his law firm that he has spent years successfully building.” RNC spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez told Breitbart News.
The RNC “wasn’t the right fit” due to his private practice, Spies told the Hill, adding that he will, nonetheless, “remain focused on getting President Trump and Republicans at all levels elected in November.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.