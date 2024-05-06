Establishment lawyer Charlie Spies, who handled the election integrity portfolio at the Republican National Committee (RNC), suddenly resigned over the weekend, citing an alleged conflict of interest.

The resignation comes in the wake of mounting pressure behind the scenes for his ouster. Trump surrogates are already considering a few candidates, sources familiar with the resignation told Breitbart News.

Spies resigned as the committee’s chief election integrity lawyer after former President Donald Trump privately expressed anger over Spies’ hiring, sources said.

“Great news for the Republican Party. RINO lawyer Charlie Spies is out as Chief Counsel of the RNC. I wish him well!” Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday.

The RNC hired Spies in March after Trump’s top lieutenants took over the committee, as presidential candidates typically do in election years.

Some America First conservatives did not trust Spies to protect the sanctity of American elections from the onslaught of aggressive Democrats, such as Marc Elias and Eric Holder, sources said, describing Spies as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Spies is beloved by the Republican establishment in Washington, DC. He previously directly or indirectly worked for establishment Republicans, such as former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). He also worked with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“Charlie approached RNC Chief of Staff, Chris LaCivita, about potential time commitment conflicts and it was agreed that, while we appreciate and value Charlie’s expertise and professionalism, he cannot do this role full time and still maintain the obligations to his law firm that he has spent years successfully building.” RNC spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez told Breitbart News.

Spies President Trump and Republicans at all levels elected in November.” The RNC “wasn’t the right fit” due to his private practice, told the Hill, adding that he will, nonetheless, “remain focused on gettingand Republicans at all levels elected in November.”