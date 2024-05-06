Poll: Trump Ties Biden with Suburban Women, Massive Setback for Democrat President

Former President Donald Trump surged to a dead heat with President Joe Biden among suburban women, an ABC News/Ipsos poll found in May, reversing another key demographic that previously favored Biden.

Trump and Biden are tied (45 percent – 45 percent) among suburban women, who are typically seen as not persuadable, the poll found. Among suburban men, Trump leads Biden by eight points (49 percent – 41 percent).

The poll sampled 2,260 adults from April 25-30 with a 2-point margin of error.

Trump’s strength grew since 2023 among suburban women. In April 2023, 54 percent of white suburban women supported Biden and 41 percent supported Trump, a Wall Street Journal poll found, a 13-point gap that since closed.

White suburban women in 2020 backed Biden to help unseat Trump, the Hill reported in June 2023:

Suburban women voters have also largely turned their backs on Republicans since the former president was elected in 2016. According to CBS News exit polling from 2018, 53 percent of suburban women voters said they voted for Democrats in 2018, up from 47 percent in 2014 and 51 percent in 2016. In 2020, Biden won 54 percent of suburban voters in general, according to the Pew Research Center. And in last year’s midterm elections, suburban voters, including women in this group, helped deliver major victories to Democrats in key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia, with many of Trump’s endorsed candidates facing defeat.

Trump’s growing strength among suburban women is mirrored by his increased support among black and Hispanic voters, two more historically loyal demographics for Democrats.

Democrat inroads among those groups of voters deteriorated to the lowest point in 60 years, polling from Gallup and Siena College recently revealed. In turn, Hispanic and black men could vote for Trump in proportions not seen in American politics since the 1950s.

Thirty percent of black men and 11 percent of black women intend to vote for Trump in 2024, Journal polling found in April. Only 12 percent of black men voted for Trump in 2020, voting data shows. There is no compatible 2020 polling for black men. In 2020, six percent of black women said they would vote for Trump, Associated Press polling found, five points less than the Journal’s 2024 polling.

Among Hispanics, Trump leads Biden by five points (39-34 percent), up 33 points (32 percent – 65 percent) since 2020, a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed.

