As Trump Trial Continues, Americans See It as Less Serious, CNN Analyst Says

Americans see the charges against former President Donald Trump as less serious as the trial continues, a CNN analyst reported, based on data.

The data suggest the lawfare against Trump might not have the desired impact on the electorate.

“After all the testimony in Trump’s hush money case, the effect on the public has been zero,” CNN’s top data analyst Harry Enten posted on X. “Voters simply just don’t care that much.”

“They are far more tuned into news about inflation, immigration, etc. than Trump’s trials. Unsurprisingly, Trump’s small lead over Biden is holding.”

Before the criminal trial began, 40 percent said the charges were very serious, Enten reported Wednesday. Now, only 35 percent say the same, he said.

Americans, in contrast, as Enten described, ranked the top 2024 issues as inflation (65 percent), immigration (52 percent), election legitimacy (49 percent), and abortion (47 percent), and Trump’s court cases (42 percent). Trump’s court battles ranked last on this list.

“Perhaps things might have changed with those 12 jurors, but when it comes to the larger American public, there has been no change, at least so far,” he explained on CNN.

Trump slammed the trial on Thursday as bad for the state of New York.

“It’s all rigged. The whole thing, the whole system is rigged,” Trump told reporters outside the courtroom. “It’s a disgrace.”

“This is a very sad day for America,” he added. “The whole world is watching. And it’s a very sad day for New York.”

“The outside world is watching, and the outside world is just not going to bring their business to New York,” Trump warned. “Businesses are leaving, and people are fleeing.”

The trial resumed Thursday morning with the rereading of jury instructions and a few key aspects of the trial transcript, per the request of the jury Wednesday.

Biden’s historically low polling numbers would not receive a boost if Trump were to be found guilty in any legal case against him, a poll recently found.

The poll appears to contradict a narrative that a potential Trump conviction would somehow boost Biden’s flagging poll numbers. Biden’s support is around 40 percent. Incumbents with an approval rating of 50 percent or greater historically win reelection.

The poll also indicates a small percentage of Trump’s current support would move to the undecided column should a Manhattan jury convict him.

