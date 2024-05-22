Poll: Florida Voters Favor Trump, Also Support Proposed Abortion Measure

Florida voters are more likely to support former President Donald Trump in the November presidential election — but a strong majority also say they would pass a proposed ballot measure that would enshrine a right to kill unborn babies via abortion in the state constitution, a poll found.

A CBS News poll found that 54 percent of registered voters in Florida would vote for Trump if the election “were being held today,” while 45 percent would support President Joe Biden. Trump notably led the state by 370,000 votes in 2020, and Republicans boasted a massive 854,000-plus voter registration advantage over Democrats in the state as of early March.

At the same time, 60 percent of likely Florida voters polled say they would vote in favor of Amendment 4, which bars the state from restricting abortion before viability (approximately 24 weeks) or “when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.” If Florida voters pass the measure with at least 60 percent support in November, the amendment would undo the six-week limit and basically create a permanent right to abortion in the state that could only be undone with another ballot measure or an uphill legal battle.

The results are notable given that Biden has made abortion the centerpiece of his campaign, and Democrats around the country are hoping abortion ballot measures in various states will give them a boost down the ballot.

The CBS News poll about Amendment 4 is the second poll showing the measure garnering enough support to pass in November. Two other recent polls showed the proposed amendment falling short.

The poll further found that among likely voters in Florida, 53 percent say abortion is a “major factor” in who they play to vote for — more than 30 points below the top major factors including the economy (89 percent), inflation (84 percent), and the “state of democracy” (74 percent).

However, more than half (52 percent) of registered voters polled say the overturn of Roe v. Wade — which had invented a constitutional right to abortion for 50 years — and subsequent abortion laws in Florida has not affected their motivation to vote in the 2024 presidential election, the poll found. Forty-three percent of respondents say the end of Roe and Florida abortion laws has made them more motivated to vote, while five percent say it has made them less motivated.

Many registered voters in Florida have not heard much about the proposed abortion amendment. Only 18 percent say they have heard “a lot,” while 39 percent say “some,” 28 percent say “not much,” and 15 percent say “nothing so far.”

Despite the Biden campaign’s effort to spin Trump’s role in the end of Roe into a negative trait, 51 percent of registered Florida voters do not blame him or credit him for the end of the invented federal right to abortion. Thirteen percent say they are “enthusiastic” about the end of Roe, 27 percent say they are satisfied by not enthusiastic, 28 percent say they are dissatisfied, but not angry, and 32 percent say they are angry.

A majority of voters do think Florida’s six-week abortion restriction is “too strict,” at 56 percent. Twelve percent say it is “not strict enough,” and 32 percent say it is “about right.”

The poll was conducted between May 10-16, 2024 with 1,576 Florida adults and 1,209 registered voters, The margin of error is ±3.1 percentage points for all adults and ±3.9 percentage points for registered voters.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.