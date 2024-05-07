Matthew Colangelo’s Wife Sits on NAACP Legal Defense Fund Board with Jonathan Soros

Manhattan prosecutor Matthew Colangelo’s wife, Anne Small, sits on the board of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Legal Defense Fund with Jonathan Soros, according to the NAACP’s website.

Small’s link to Jonathan Soros, a radical left donor to President Joe Biden, is one more example that appears to confirm the political nature of the business records trial of former President Donald Trump.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund is a far-left political organization. Among several attacks against Republicans, it recently filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court requesting the disqualification of Trump from campaigning for office.

Small, a board member of NAACP, is a former general counsel of the Securities & Exchange Commission and a former member of the White House Counsel’s office during the Obama administration. She graduated from Yale in 1996 and Harvard Law School in 2001.

Small is married to Colangelo, who was a high-ranking Biden Justice Department (DOJ) official. Colangelo recently stepped down from his position to work in the New York County District Attorney’s office.

When Colangelo left the DOJ to help Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland praised his “wise counsel and excellent judgment” since his first day in the office.

Critics question why Colangelo would leave his powerful post to work in a local office after spending years targeting Trump.

Colangelo’s history in the Democrat Party runs deep. He worked in the Obama administration as a senior Labor Department official and found his way into Biden’s DOJ, appointed acting associate attorney general when Biden took office. In that position, as the third highest-ranking official in the department, Colangelo oversaw the Civil, Civil Rights, Antitrust, and Tax divisions, among others.

