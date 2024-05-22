‘Biological Attack’: Vials of Blood Addressed to Donald Trump Delivered to RNC Headquarters

Vials of blood in a package addressed to former President Donald Trump were sent to the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, sending the office into lockdown for what Chairman Michael Whatley called a “biological attack.”

A hazmat team was called, and staff were forced to evacuate the Washington, DC, headquarters on Wednesday morning after two vials containing blood from an unknown source were delivered, the New York Post reported.

“Today, vials of blood were sent to RNC Headquarters in DC. We are thankful to law enforcement, who responded quickly and ensured everyone’s safety,” Whatley said in a statement after the building was deemed safe.

“The lockdown has been cleared and staff has resumed their office duties because we remain unintimidated and undeterred in our efforts to elect President Trump to the White House,” he continued.

“This revolting attack comes on the heels of pro-Hamas protestors violently demonstrating on college campuses and deranged Biden supporters physically attacking our campaign volunteers for supporting President Trump,” the GOP leader added.

While Whatley did not confirm to whom the package was addressed, a source familiar with the incident told the Associated Press that Trump’s name was on it.

It is unclear if any message accompanied the biohazard.

Capitol Police announced on X that the package was “cleared by our Hazardous Incident Response Division.”

“The source of the package & its contents will be further investigated,” police added.