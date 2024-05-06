Matthew Colangelo, an ex-Biden Justice Department official who delivered the prosecution’s opening statement for former President Donald Trump’s business records trial in New York, was paid by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for political consulting in 2018, raising further eyebrows regarding the integrity of Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s entire case.

Colangelo recently joined Bragg’s office after spending years targeting the former president, and not only in his capacity as senior DOJ official. Colangelo also worked for Attorney General Letitia James, who launched the infamous civil fraud case against the former president.

According to the Washington Examiner, “Bragg valued Colangelo’s ‘broad knowledge’ of the Trump Organization, according to a New York Times report published at the end of 2022, during the same time frame that Bragg was seeking to ramp up his prosecution efforts against Trump.”

But it gets worse, as Colangelo was also paid for his consulting services to the DNC. Fox News Digital first reported the figures, citing Federal Election Commission (FEC) records that showed the DNC Services Corp/Democratic National Committee paid Colangelo two times on January 31, 2018 — $6,000 each time.

Per Fox Digital:

At the time, Colangelo was serving in then-New York Attorney General Eric Scheiderman’s office as the deputy attorney general for social justice, assuming the role from Bragg. Bragg, at the time, was appointed as chief deputy attorney general. … Just months after Colangelo received the payments from the DNC, in June 2018, Underwood, with Colangelo as executive deputy attorney general, filed a lawsuit against the Trump Foundation. The lawsuit claimed that Trump used the foundation’s charitable assets to pay off his legal obligations. The Trump Foundation ultimately agreed to dissolve in December 2018.

“Biden’s top DOJ hitman, Matthew Colangelo, was PAID thousands of dollars by the DNC,” Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) said. “Now he is prosecuting President Trump in a coordinated trial to save Biden’s failing campaign.”

“I am demanding Garland & Bragg turn over ALL records related to Colangelo!” he added as others issued similar reactions:

Biden’s top DOJ hitman, Matthew Colangelo, was PAID thousands of dollars by the DNC. Now he is prosecuting President Trump in a coordinated trial to save Biden's failing campaign. I am demanding Garland & Bragg turn over ALL records related to Colangelo!https://t.co/n3cU5gnJd7 — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) May 6, 2024

Ex-top Biden DOJ official Matthew Colangelo now prosecuting Trump was once paid by DNC for 'political consulting'https://t.co/n9Dl2rbDiq — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) May 6, 2024

🚨Biden sent his #3 DOJ official Matthew Colangelo to Bragg’s office to help prosecute Trump. Now we learn that Colangelo was also getting paid by the DNC. SO CORRUPT!!! Biden admin and the dnc are 100% pulling the strings! Election interference!https://t.co/2PtJFhyTK8 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) May 6, 2024

Reports say Matthew Colangelo received $12,000 from the DNC for "political consulting" in 2018. Colangelo delivered the opening statement for the prosecution in the Trump hush money case. Yet Trump can't talk about this due to his unconstitutional gag order. — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) May 6, 2024

The news coincides with New York County Judge Juan Merchan ruling on Monday that Trump violated his gag order for the second time during the trial, noting the court will “have to consider a jail sanction.”

Trump has maintained that the trial is nothing more than leftist election interference.

