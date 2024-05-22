Guardian Poll: 3 in 5 Say U.S. Is in Recession, Majority Blame Biden

“Economists may say things are getting better, but we’re not feeling it where I live,’” John Gerzema, CEO of the Harris Poll, told the Guardian, the premiere British publication. “Unwinding four years of uncertainty takes time. Leaders have to understand this and bring the public along.”

The Guardian‘s analysis of the poll called American’s feelings about Biden’s economy as “wrongly” interpreted and suggested the survey only “underscored people’s complicated emotions around inflation.”

The poll surveyed 2,119 U.S. adults from May 10 to 12. The Guardian did not provide the crosstabs or the margin of error.

Americans feel the pitch of Biden’s economy. As prices escalated, families racked up credit card debt and entered into delinquencies at an increased rate, the New York Fed found last week.

Popeyes, Taco Bell, and Chipotle raised prices by at least 75 percent, according to the Food Institute:

Popeyes Regular Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (+134 percent)

Taco Bell’s Beefy 5-Layer Burrito (+132 percent)

Wendy’s Small Frosty (+111 percent)

Taco Bell Chalupa Supreme (+110 percent)

Burger King Small Icee (+101 percent)

Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch (+100 percent)

Biden and his White House aides blame “corporate price gouging” as the driver of inflation, despite signing massive spending packages that contributed to inflation and conducting a war on American energy.

“There’s corporate greed going on out there, and it’s got to be dealt with,” Biden said, blaming small and large businesses on CNN.

Biden’s war on American energy has caused costs to soar, former President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday. “What’s happening?” Trump questioned. “He [Biden] started with energy.”

Biden drove up the cost of energy via regulations, executive orders, and other means, causing more reliance on foreign energy.

On Biden’s first day in office, he canceled the completion of the Keystone XL Pipeline. He suspended oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and in New Mexico. Biden’s EPA restricted domestic energy production. In March, the Biden administration began blocking new exports of liquid natural gas.

