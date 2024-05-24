Report: Donald Trump Gets Invite to Waka Flocka Flame Rap Concert

An invitation has reportedly been extended to former President Donald Trump to attend rapper Waka Flocka Flame’s Miami, Florida, concert in several weeks as the former President continues to draw support from the rap community.

Citing unnamed sources, Florida’s Voice reporter Michael Costeines broke the news of the invitation for the June 14 concert, which falls on Trump’s birthday:

No specific details were yet given, but two sources have told Florida’s Voice that Trump and his team are in talks with organizers, and that the concert is set to take place next month. “We approached him because we knew that he had publicly supported President Trump, and we got a very quick response. He and his team jumped on it right away,” a source told Florida’s Voice. “They vocalized a few different issues that they explained opened Waka’s eyes to President Trump.”

The “Hard in Da Paint” rapper endorsed Trump back in October before the Republican nominating contests with a simple tweet.

TRUMP2024 — Waka Flocka Flame 🔥 (@WakaFlocka) October 16, 2023

The reported invitation comes a day after Trump appeared alongside Brooklyn drill rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow at a rally in the Bronx.

Other rappers have publicly voiced their support for him, either regarding the election or his criminal trials.

Lil Pump endorsed Trump in 2020 and got a tattoo of Trump’s face on his thigh earlier this year. Rapper Kodak Black, who Trump pardoned, defended the 45th president in April 2023 after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought his 34-count indictment against Trump, as Breitbart News noted.

“I feel like these people are on some other shit,” Kodak Black said. “They’re gonna try to get Trump out the way ’cause Trump a stand-up nigga. Biden will let a nigga do anything.”