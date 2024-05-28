Donald Trump Endorses Virginia GOP’s John McGuire in Primary Against Bob Good

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Virginia State Sen. John McGuire (R) in his primary challenge to U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA).

Trump announced his support for McGuire in a Truth Social post, in which he slammed Good, the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, for “turning his back on our incredible movement.”

“Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA. He turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and ‘loving’ Endorsement – But really, it was too late,” Trump wrote. “The damage had been done!”

Notably, Good first backed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to be the Republican presidential nominee before endorsing Trump once DeSantis suspended his campaign.

Trump added:

I just want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and the person that can most help me do that is Navy Seal and highly respected State Legislator, John McGuire, a true American Hero. John, who fought the Cartels on the Front Line, and then came home and fought the drug dealers in Virginia, will ALWAYS PUT AMERICA FIRST.

He said that McGuire “is strong on crime, will protect our great Military/Vets, and will always defend our under siege Second Amendment” and will help correct the crisis at the southern border.

McGuire expressed his gratitude to Trump in a tweet.

“Thank you President Trump for endorsing my campaign for Congress!” he wrote. “Together we will fight for We the People and Save America. We can do better than Good.”

While appearing on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday several weeks ago, McGuire slammed Good as a “Never Trumper” and emphasized that he endorsed DeSantis the day Trump’s first indictment from Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg came down. McGuire said this came after he “begged” Trump for an endorsement in 2022.

Good spent “eight months going around the district saying that Trump wasn’t pro-life, wasn’t pro-gun, wasn’t a conservative, and saying that he is the only man that could lose to Biden,” he added.

The endorsement also comes as Good has circulated substantial changes to the House Freedom Caucus’s bylaws that “would take the group in a decidedly different direction than its original intent at founding,” as Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle reported Thursday.