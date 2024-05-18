Exclusive — Virginia State Sen. John McGuire: My Opponent Bob Good Is a ‘Backstabbing Never Trumper’

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) is actually a “backstabbing Never Trumper,” Virginia State Sen. John McGuire (R), who is vying for his seat, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

McGuire made his case against Good after deeming the incumbent a “backstabbing Never Trumper.” As for McGuire, he said he personally was not interested in politics until former President Donald Trump came down the escalator.

“And when I listened to what he said, I said, ‘That guy means what he says.’ He’s the first man I ever wrote a check to. I wrote a $1,000 check, and I’ve been with him ever since he came down the escalator. Well, in 2016, when Trump won the primary, we should all be helping Trump win or beat Hillary Clinton. Well, Bob Good was on social media trashing Trump in the general election,” he said, pointing to Good’s past behavior despite the fact that the congressman now endorses Trump, deeming the former president “the greatest president of my lifetime.”

“And we need him to reinstate the policies that were working so well for America,” Good said in a January endorsement.

But because of his past, McGuire does not buy it.

“So yes, I call him a Never Trumper. Let’s fast forward to 2022…he begged Trump for an endorsement. And then when the chips are down, and Matt, you know, when the chips are down, that’s how you find out who your allies are. When the chips were down, and Trump got indicted for this ridiculous case he’s going through right now, this week, that’s the day he endorsed DeSantis,” McGuire said, noting that Good spent “eight months going around the district saying that Trump wasn’t pro-life, wasn’t pro-gun, wasn’t a conservative, and saying that he is the only man that could lose to Biden.”

“I mean, you got to hate Trump if you pick any day of the year but the day he got indicted, and that’s the day you endorse DeSantis before DeSantis even enters the presidential race. Now let’s fast forward,” he said, explaining that Good only opted to support Trump after DeSantis dropped out of the race.

“He goes on CNN, and I’m going to abbreviate the interview. So the woman says, ‘You’ve been trashing Trump.’ And Bob says, ‘I’ve never trashed Trump.’ And then she says, ‘There’s a video of you trashing Trump.’ And he said, ‘There’s no video of me trashing Trump.’ So then she plays the video for the audience, and, in the video, he says, ‘I don’t say this publicly; I say this privately.’ And the woman says, ‘Is that not your face? Is that not your voice?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, but I was saying that privately, not publicly.’ She said, ‘Did you just tell my audience that you’re one of those politicians that says one thing in public and another thing in private?'” McGuire said.

“The thing is, Trump had a few disloyal Republicans back in 2016 that kept rolling marbles under his feet trying to block his agenda — his America First agenda,” he said, making his case that Good “cannot be trusted.”

“And would you rather have a guy who’s a Navy SEAL who served his country, who’s never wavered even when the chips are down or a guy who’s flip-flopped back and forth?” he asked. “Bob Good cannot be trusted, and he’s demonstrated on national TV that he’s one of those politicians that speaks out of both sides of his mouth.”

McGuire said he has continued to tell voters that he is running against a Never Trumper, and there is a response.

“And, so, because of that, it’s very unusual to raise more money than an incumbent, but we’ve done it twice. We’re leading the polls, and we’re going to win in 31 days. We’re going to help Trump save America and make America great again,” he added.

