‘Rigged Decision’: Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden for Guilty Verdict 

Former President Donald Trump blamed President Joe Biden on Thursday for a guilty verdict in his criminal trial, calling it a “rigged decision” and a deliberate political attack meant to “hurt” his opponent.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley believes the verdict will be overturned in either state or federal courts, he told Fox News.

A jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts.

“This was done by the Biden administration in order to hurt an opponent, a political opponent, and I think it’s just a disgrace,” Trump told reporters after the verdict.

“This was a rigged decision right from day one, with a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case, never,” Trump said.

“We’ll keep fighting. We’ll fight till the end, and we’ll win because our country’s gone to hell,” he added.

“We’re a nation in decline, serious decline,” Trump continued. “Millions and millions of people pouring into our country right now from prisons and from mental institutions, terrorists, and they’re taking over our country. We have a country that’s in big trouble.”