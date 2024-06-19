Poll: ‘Inflation and Economy’ Top Priority for Americans, Abortion Last

“Inflation and the economy” is standing as the top priority for Americans, while abortion is coming in last, a June Cygnal survey found.

The survey asked respondents to identify their top priority, and a plurality, 27.9 percent, chose inflation and the economy as their top priority. Illegal immigration — another strong suit of former President Donald Trump — emerged as the second-most important issue, with 19.7 percent of respondents choosing that.

“Threats to democracy” came in third place, with 15.3 percent, but all other issues came in the single digits. Just 7.8 percent chose healthcare as a top priority, followed by national security (6.4 percent), climate change (5.9 percent), gun control (5.8 percent), crime and public safety (5.4 percent), and abortion (4.1 percent). Another 1.7 percent were unsure of their top priority.

Notably, a plurality of Hispanic and black respondents also chose inflation and the economy as their top priority.

“Abortion (4%) falls to the least important priority for voters five months out from the election, a bad omen for Democrats hoping the issue will be their golden ticket to the White House,” Cynal said in a summary of the survey. It added, “Voters believe Trump’s policies are better for their lives than Biden’s by a 5-point margin, including a plurality of independents (38%) and Hispanics (44%).”

Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

The survey coincides with others that show the Manhattan jury’s controversial guilty verdict in Trump’s business records trial failing to put a dent in the former president’s political performance.

The survey was taken June 4-6, 2024, among 1,500 likely general election voters. It has a ± 2.53 percent margin of error.