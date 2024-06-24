Some Senate Democrats are worried and frustrated about their inability to squash speculation that President Joe Biden, 81, will be replaced atop the Democrat ticket at the upcoming convention.

A rumor persists in Washington, DC, that Democrat party leaders have a plan B to run a different candidate due to Biden’s historically poor polling numbers and his age.

Seventy-three percent of voters think Biden is too old to be an effective president, a New York Times/Siena College survey in March showed, including 61 percent who supported Biden in 2020.

Former President Donald Trump has about a two-in-three chance of completing the greatest political comeback in modern American politics, an Economist model forecast in June.

“There’s no way in hell that’s true, not a chance in hell that’s true,” one lawmaker told the Hill. “I don’t know what to say.”

“Bizarre” is how Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) characterized the rumors, while Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said he would not count on an alleged plan B. “I’ve heard no credible Plan B and I’m not counting on a Plan B,” he said.

One Democrat consultant said party strategists and donors question if Biden will actually make it as the nominee come November, but those discussions do not turn into serious plans.

“If people mention that, if it’s talked about in settings, even if somebody says we need to have an alternative, it’s not really taken as something that seriously could happen,” the strategist told the Hill.

“You’re in a conversation with somebody, somebody says, ‘Do we have a back up?’ Something like that. Because, honestly, [Vice President Kamala] Harris is not really seen as ready for prime time,” the source continued.

In February, top editors at Politico outlined a three-step political process to replace Biden with an alternative candidate on the Democrat 2024 ticket.

That process includes, Breitbart News reported:

Biden Must Voluntarily Step Aside Before Democrat National Convention

Delegates Nominate a New Candidate at Convention

Tie Loose Ends

If Democrats replace Biden, reported alternatives include Vice President Kamala Harris, two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama, who battles mental health issues.

