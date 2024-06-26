National Poll: Donald Trump Pulling Ahead of Joe Biden in Presidential Race

Former President Donald Trump is pulling ahead of President Joe Biden in the national race for the White House, a Quinnipiac University poll found.

Trump is leading Biden in a matchup ahead of Thursday’s presidential debate. According to the poll’s results, Trump leads Biden by four percentage points — 49 percent support to 45 percent support. This represents a change from Quinnipiac’s May poll, in which Biden had the edge, with 48 percent to Trump’s 47 percent support. In other words, the Manhattan jury’s controversial guilty verdict in Trump’s business records trial has had no negative effect on him. Rather, Biden appears to be the one suffering.

Trump also leads among independents, with 51 percent support — ten percent higher than Biden’s 41 percent support.

In a matchup with third-party candidates, Trump still leads Biden with 43 percent support — six points higher than Biden’s 37 percent support. That represents a five-point boost for Trump and a four-point loss for Biden since May’s survey.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. comes in a distant third, with 11 percent support, followed by two percent for independent candidate Cornel West, two percent support for Green Party candidate Jill Stein, and one percent support for Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver:

The survey’s release comes ahead of Thursday’s presidential debate, and most voters, 73 percent, say they intend to watch it. However, most, 82 percent, admit that they are not open to the possibility of changing their choice for president based on the debate performance.

The survey was taken June 20-24, 2024, among 1,405 self-identified registered voters. It has a ± 2.6 percent margin of error.