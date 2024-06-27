Donald Trump Rips Joe Biden’s Debate Mumbles: ‘Really Don’t Know What He Said’

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden’s constant mumbles during Thursday’s presidential debate.

Trump, who listened to Biden mumble about his open border, was asked by debate moderator Jake Tapper to respond to Biden’s comment.

“I really don’t know what he said,” Trump replied. “I don’t think he knows what he said either.”

Caption this pic.twitter.com/pE241PO8h3 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 28, 2024

Trump previously encouraged Biden to undergo drug testing and vowed to take a drug test if Biden did.

Seventy percent would have liked to see both Biden and Trump undergo drug testing before the debate, according to a DailyMail.com/TIPP survey.

Trump is the “expected winner” of the debate, but most say the results will not change their voting intent, a recent Economist/YouGov poll found.

When registered voters were asked which candidate is expected to win in November, Trump led Biden by ten points (48-38 percent), according to a Wednesday New York Times/Siena poll.

