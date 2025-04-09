President Donald Trump on Wednesday is rallying the world against China, hitting the adversary with increased tariffs effective immediately while instituting a 90-day pause and “substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period” for other countries that have reached out to negotiate rather than retaliate.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump announced Wednesday on Truth Social.

Trump said he hopes at some point China will realize its days of ripping off the United States of America, as well as other countries, are over.

“At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” he continued.

The announcement did not end there, as Trump is rewarding the countries that have not retaliated against the U.S., and are instead begging to negotiate, by instituting a 90-day pause with a “substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period,” effective “immediately.”

Trump wrote:

Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Trump’s announcement comes as China vowed to “fight to the end,” announcing it would raise retaliatory tariffs on American goods to 84 percent.

RELATED — Trump Announces Reciprocal Tariffs on All Countries: “This Is Liberation Day”:

This story is developing.