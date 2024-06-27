Fact Check — Donald Trump: Migrants Are Living in ‘Luxury Hotels’

CLAIM: Former President Donald Trump says migrants released into the United States on President Joe Biden’s watch are “living in luxury hotels” in major American cities.

VERDICT: True. Tens of thousands of migrants continue to fill New York City hotels, including many luxury listings, driving up hotel room prices.

“He opened the borders — we have to get a lot of these people out…just take a look at where they’re living,” Trump said at Thursday night’s presidential debate.

“They’re living in luxury hotels in New York City and other places,” Trump continued. “Our veterans are on the street; they’re dying.”

Indeed, in May 2023, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) revealed that half of all hotels across the city at the time, including many luxury hotels, were housing tens of thousands of migrants.

“Almost 50 percent of those hotel rooms are taken up by migrant asylum seekers that we are paying for,” Adams said. “So instead of monies coming from people who are visiting us and spending in our tourism, in our Broadway plays, instead of them using those hotels, we are using those hotels.”

In May, the New York Times reported that so many migrants are living in hotels in New York City that the price of hotel rooms has skyrocketed.

WATCH: Migrants Waiting for Entry to Roosevelt Hotel

emorris

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.