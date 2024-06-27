Watch Live: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Spar in First 2024 Presidential Debate

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden will debate in Atlanta, Georgia, in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election.

The debate will air at 9:00 P.M. Eastern on CNN, which will feature no live audience and all microphones will be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.

This is the first time that the nonpartisan Commission on President Debates is not hosting the debate. It is also the earliest presidential debate in modern history, as neither candidate has been officially nominated by their respective party.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not qualify for the debate. RFK Jr. will instead have his own debate with John Stossel.

CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will be moderators for the debate.

CNN political director David Chalian claimed that Tapper and Bash will attempt to focus on “facilitating the debate between these candidates, not being a participant in that debate.”

