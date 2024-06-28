Campaign Spokesperson: Biden Is ‘Not Dropping Out’

President Joe Biden is not dropping out of the presidential race after his disastrous debate performance, Biden campaign spokesperson Seth Schuster told the Hill Friday.

Pressure is mounting on Biden to step down after Democrat and media hysteria.

Biden, who mumbled and sounded raspy, appeared to lose track of his thoughts a few times. Even during his prepared closing statement, Biden did not deliver without error.

Sixty-seven percent said Trump won the debate, a CNN flash poll of debate watchers found Thursday.

New York Times columnist Tom Friedman, who is Biden’s personal friend, called for him to drop out of the race. “I watched the Biden-Trump debate alone in a Lisbon hotel room, and it made me weep,” he wrote.

“Democrats need a new nominee,” associate editor of the Financial Times Edward Luce flatly said.

Former Democrat senator and current MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Biden should be replaced with Gov. Gavin Newsom or Vice President Kamala Harris:

Listen, nobody is a bigger fan of Kamala Harris than I am and, you know, Gavin Newsom did a remarkable job tonight … but those two people are signaling to a whole lot of Americans that are paying attention, how come they’re not running? How come the Democratic Party doesn’t have them at the top of the ticket instead of using them to shore up what have become, after tonight, some pretty glaring weaknesses in our president?

Top editors at Politico outlined a three-step political process in February to replace Biden with an alternative candidate on the Democrat 2024 ticket.

That process would include, as Breitbart News reported:

Biden Must Voluntarily Step Aside Before Democrat National Convention

Delegates Nominate a New Candidate at Convention

Tie Loose Ends

“There’s no way in hell that’s true, not a chance in hell that’s true,” one lawmaker told the Hill before the debate. “I don’t know what to say.”

