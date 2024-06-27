Presidential Debate: Biden Couldn’t Get Through His Prepared Closing Statement Without Error

President Joe Biden did not deliver much of his prepared closing statement without error during Thursday’s debate.
Biden said:
When I did, when for example, he wants to get away with — get rid of the ability of Medicare — to — the ability to, for the, us, to be able to negotiate drug prices with a big pharma companies — well, guess what? We got it — we got it down 15. Excuse me, $35 for insulin instead of $400. No more than $2,000 for average senior, no matter what, how much a prescription they need.
After Biden’s closing remarks, first lady Jill Biden walked him down the steps:
WATCH: Biden lead down the stairs, staggering, while Jill guides him down the stage like a dog master so he can chit chat with CNN debate moderators
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 28, 2024
Trump slammed Biden’s constant mumbles during Thursday’s presidential debate.
“I really don’t know what he said,” Trump said. “I don’t think he knows what he said either.”
WATCH — Trump: “I Don’t Think He Knows What He Said Either”:Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate
Seventy percent would have liked to see both Biden and Trump undergo drug testing before the debate, according to a DailyMail/TIPP survey.
Trump is the “expected winner” of the debate, but most say the results will not change their voting intent, a recent Economist/YouGov poll found.
When asked which candidate is expected to win in November, Trump led Biden by ten points (48-38 percent), according to a Wednesday New York Times/Siena poll.
