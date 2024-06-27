Presidential Debate: Biden Couldn’t Get Through His Prepared Closing Statement Without Error

President Joe Biden did not deliver much of his prepared closing statement without error during Thursday’s debate.

Biden said:

When I did, when for example, he wants to get away with — get rid of the ability of Medicare — to — the ability to, for the, us, to be able to negotiate drug prices with a big pharma companies — well, guess what? We got it — we got it down 15. Excuse me, $35 for insulin instead of $400. No more than $2,000 for average senior, no matter what, how much a prescription they need.

After Biden’s closing remarks, first lady Jill Biden walked him down the steps:

Trump slammed Biden’s constant mumbles during Thursday’s presidential debate.

“I really don’t know what he said,” Trump said. “I don’t think he knows what he said either.”

WATCH — Trump: “I Don’t Think He Knows What He Said Either”:

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

Seventy percent would have liked to see both Biden and Trump undergo drug testing before the debate, according to a DailyMail/TIPP survey.

Trump is the “expected winner” of the debate, but most say the results will not change their voting intent, a recent Economist/YouGov poll found.

When asked which candidate is expected to win in November, Trump led Biden by ten points (48-38 percent), according to a Wednesday New York Times/Siena poll.