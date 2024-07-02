Post-Debate Poll: Trump Has 22-Point Enthusiasm Lead over Biden

Former President Donald Trump has a 22-point enthusiasm lead over President Joe Biden, a USA Today/Suffolk University post-debate poll found Monday, underscoring Biden’s challenges of motivating his base to get out and vote.

The survey is one of the first post-debate polls, which Democrat operatives and donors will surely study to determine the extent of the damage to Biden’s candidacy following his debate performance.

Trump voters are more excited than Biden voters to cast their ballot in November, the poll found:

Overall, 82 percent are excited to vote Trump, compared to Biden’s 60 percent

59 percent are “very excited” to vote Trump, compared to Biden’s 29 percent

23 percent are “somewhat excited” to vote Trump, compared to Biden’s 31 percent

Forty-one percent of Democrat voters want Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, the poll also found, while only 51 percent want him to remain on the ticket.

Sixty-four percent of independents want Biden replaced on the ballot.

Only 24 percent of Democrats said the debate increased their support for Biden, while nine percent said it made them want to support a third party candidate.

The poll sampled 1,000 registered voters from June 28-30 and has a 3.1 percentage point margin of error.

The Biden campaign reportedly told donors on Monday that polling does not show Biden should drop out of the race.

“Everyone just needs to breathe through the nose for minute,” Chris Korge, the finance chair of the Democratic National Committee, said on a donor call, the New York Times reported.

“The media has spent a ton of time blowing this out of proportion!” Quentin Faulks, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, reportedly said on the phone call.

“He’s probably in better health than most of us!” co-chair Jen O’Malley Dillon claimed.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.