Poll: Donald Trump and Joe Biden Tied for Popular Vote

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are in a “dead heat” for the nation’s popular vote, a Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll, released Thursday, found.

The poll asked registered voters, “If the 2024 presidential election were being held today, for whom would you vote? Who would you lean toward?” Both Trump and Biden received 46 percent support.

These results almost mirror those of an ABC News/Ipsos poll from April, in which registered voters favored Trump by two percent, 46 percent to Biden’s 44 percent, with eight percent going for “someone else/other” and one percent skipping the question.

That same poll also found that a majority of Democrats want Biden to step down as the presumptive nominee following his disastrous debate performance, which he not only rambled his way through but filled with false claims.

What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

As Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen reported, “The overall survey found two-thirds of Americans, 67 percent, expressing the belief that Biden should step down as his party’s presumptive nominee…that also includes a ‘majority of Joe Biden’s own supporters.'”

Congressional Democrats have been calling on Biden to drop out of the race, claiming that the stakes are too high for him to risk losing to Trump. The most recent defector is Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), who, on Thursday, said:

We are faced with a stark choice: be resigned to slog through this election praying we can successfully defend our democracy, or enthusiastically embrace a vibrant vision for our future, building on the extraordinary foundation President Biden has created for our nation over the past four years. I choose the latter.

The poll was conducted from July 5 to July 9, 2024, among 2,431 U.S. adults. The margin of error is ± two percent.